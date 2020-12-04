Teyana Taylor appears to have announced her retirement from music.

On Friday, the star took to her Instagram to share her Spotify end-of-the-year stats alongside the bombshell revelation that she was "retiring this chapter of [her] story."

"I ain't gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the 'machine', constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list [goes] on and on lol," Taylor wrote in the caption.

However, she did also go on to say that she's been comforted by the knowledge that her fans always appreciated and stuck by her music, as indicated by her streaming numbers.

"I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!," Taylor continued. "To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don't worry y'all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open."

She concluded, "Either that or I'm pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup."



See Taylor's post for yourself, below.