Teyana Taylor is currently in the hospital.

On Sunday, the star's Connecticut concert was canceled at the last minute after her "body shut down," according to an Instagram post explaining what happened.

“My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago,” Taylor said. “SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah bitch was tryna get on that stage Y’all know I’m with the shits!”

Taylor then used past shows — where she performed with a "broken foot and all types of other crazy shit" — to emphasize the severity of what happened before saying fans should "listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down."

“mine sat my ass down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover,” Taylor continued. She then went on to promise she'd reschedule the show before thanking fans for their understanding and support, as well as several others including Ari Lennox, Sevyn Streeter and her 1-year-old daughter, Junie.

See Taylor's post below.