A Texas lawmaker wants to ban minors from drag shows.

On Monday, Republican State Rep. Bryan Slaton tweeted about his intent to introduce legislation that would bar children from any drag event that occurs in the state, claiming that it would protect "kids from drag shows and other inappropriate displays."

“The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children,” Slaton wrote, referring to a "family friendly spin off" of a regular "Champagne Drag Brunch" at a local Dallas bar called Mr. Misster.

Drag Queen dances for children in Dallas, Texas. pic.twitter.com/uqoFWZMFAT — Isabella Riley (@isabellarileyus) June 4, 2022

“As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and the rest of my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either," Slaton continued. "Protecting our own children isn’t enough, and our responsibility as lawmakers extends to the sexualization that is happening across Texas.”

Even worse, Slaton's statement went on to tell constituents that he would also fight for legislation that would classify gender-affirming care as “child abuse" when lawmakers return to the State Capitol in January for another legislative session.

Drag shows are no place for a child.



I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.



I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege . pic.twitter.com/R7NkX7ADBR — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) June 6, 2022

Unfortunately though, this isn't the first time conservative government officials in Texas have tried something like this. Back in February, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, telling them “to conduct prompt and thorough investigations of any reported instances of Texas children being subjected to abusive gender-transitioning procedures." Additionally, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also issued a non-binding legal opinion that falsely related gender-affirming care to "child abuse." Prior to this, both Abbott and Paxton were unable to pass a law that would send parents supporting a child's transition to jail.