You'll Have 24 Hours to Secure the UGG x Telfar It-Bag

Telfar finally gave us a glimpse at the first installment of his highly anticipated UGG partnership we've been dreaming about since it was first announced in September.

In a holiday-themed Instagram post featuring an adorable Golden Retriever puppy, the New York-based fashion label unveiled a new iteration of the Shopping Bag (yes, the "Bushwick Birkin" that Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and even congresswoman Alexandria Ocascio-Cortez and Oprah currently stan) covered in UGG's signature shearling and sheepskin.

The post also served to alert fans of a 24-hour pre-order event happening on Cyber Monday, which will give eager shoppers the ability to purchase the collaborative bag for an entire day — without fear of it selling out like it normally would.

Starting at 9 AM EST on Monday, November 30, you'll be able to log onto Telfar's website to pre-order the UGG x Telfar Shopping Bag. According to the Instagram blast, interested shoppers will receive their orders sometime between March and Juneteenth (June 19, 2021).

"We know that is a long time to wait," the post reads. "But these bags are insanely adorable and will sell out in minutes. PRE-ORDER now and your bag is SECURED."

In lieu of the colorful vegan leather that comprises Telfar's traditional Shopping Bags, the UGG x Telfar bags — which arrive in both the small and medium sizes — enlist the ultra-comfy footwear company's signature brown suede for the exterior and light shearling for the trim and iconography.

Additionally, holiday cards boasting namesake designer Telfar Clemens eating logo-shaped cookies in brown Santa attire will be included in the pre-sale, so that you can let the lucky future recipient know that their gift is on its way.

Mark your calendars for November 30!