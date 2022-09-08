For the very first time, Telfar is bringing its "Bag Security Program" IRL this weekend during NYFW. The iconic shopping bag, which was once famously dubbed the "Bushwick Birkin," remains one of the hottest items fashion fans can get their hands on. RHONY Queen, Sonja Morgan herself, is a major supporter of the brand, having famously modeled the bags for PAPER back in 2018.

Related | Sonja Morgan Models Telfar

Telfar is known and loved for its equitable approach to shopping, with bags typically sold through weekly online drops or a bi-annual security program where customers can pre-order any size, any color six months in advance. The brand’s signature tagline is, "Not for you, for everyone," and it's both anti-bot and anti-inflation resale.

This Fashion Week, however, Telfar will be taking over a Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn for a one-day-only bag sale on Sunday, September 11. "THIS SUNDAY WE TAKING OVER THE RAINBOW SHOP IN DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN AND FILLING IT WITH THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS OF BAGS: EVERY SIZE, EVERY COLOR — ONE DAY ONLY, FIRST COME FIRST SERVE," the brand's Instagram details.

Related | BAYLI Wrote an Ode to the Telfar Bag

They encourage everyone to stay safe and respectful, while also getting their bag ("DON'T HURT ANYONE. DO GET YOUR BAG"). Customers can begin lining up at 3 PM and purchase the size they want while in the queue. The doors will then be open from 5:30-7:30 PM and each customer will be limited to five bags per person. Only the classic shopping bags will be available, no duffles and no collabs.