The Telfar x Converse Collab Just Dropped

From being named one of Oprah's prestigious Favorite Things to adorning the shoulders of AOC, taking home the CFDA award for Accessories Designer of the Year and unveiling an ultra-cozy looking collaboration with UGG, 2020 has been a huge year for Telfar. The New York-based label, best known for its signature, affordable and frequently sold out shopping bag, is closing out the year with a sporty Converse collab.

First shown as a pat of Telfar's Spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week last fall, the new capsule features a set of graphic tees, a pullover hoodie, matching track pants and jacket, basketball shorts and jersey all sporting vintage athletic graphics and motifs. The collab also sees Telfar take on Converse's classic high top sneaker, putting his own graphic-heavy new Americana take on the Chuck 70 in both black-and-white and red-white-and-blue colorways.

Ranging in price from $70 to $150 and rather surprisingly hasn't instantly sold out yet, the fairly affordable Converse capsule is both a great entry point anyone looking to dip their toe into the Telfar waters or a perfect and easy addition to any stan's undoubtedly growing collection. Better still, the drop has been described as a "pre-collaboration" capsule, seemingly promising much more to come from the two in 2021.

Checkout the full capsule collection below and head over to Converse to shop the capsule while you still can.

Photo via Converse