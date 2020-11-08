As the queen of all gifts, Oprah makes it a point to come out with a list of her favorites every year, just before the holidays. And in 2020, she added a special twist for her list by having all items on her list be from Black-owned businesses. One of the must-haves that made it to the O-list is the coveted Telfar shopping bag.

The vegan leather bag, from designer Telfar Clemens, has had a lot of buzz this year. Among the celebrities who've shown the "Bushwick Birkin" some love are Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Solange Knowles, Azealia Banks, and Selena Gomez. Even congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a certified Telfar stan. And now Oprah is saying that the brand has created the new "it" bag.

"The craftsmanship and the thought that went into it. It's already so popular," Oprah said, when she made the announcement in a video call with designer Clemens. "Excited to have it on the 2020 O-list!"

The bag has now been made available on Amazon. But just like every rollout, it's already out of stock. Telfars are known for selling out in minutes, so it's best to keep an eye out on the brand's website for any announcements on their latest drops.