Gather around Swifties! Taylor Swift's new album, Midnights, may not be out, but the numbers are already in.

Twitter released key findings on Swifties' use of the platform over the years ahead of the album's release. "The Swift Report" found that the closely followed pop star has been the subject of 329 million tweets in the last 12 years, and that’s just the first Easter egg in their basket.

With the release of Midnights looming at, well, midnight, the report found that following the announcement of Swift's album, there were 1.6M Tweets about it in the first three days — a mere drop in the deluge of Tweets that's sure to come over the weekend.

But Swift is not one to hoard the spotlight. When the tracklist was shared, including "Snow on the Beach" that has the Lana Del Rey feature we’ve been waiting our whole lives for, mentions of the singer grew nine times on the platform compared to the previous day and the song became one of the most tweeted-about of the tracklist, alongside "Lavender Haze" and "Karma."

When the clock strikes 12 tonight, Twitter will be for the Swifties by the Swifties. Take that as an invitation or a threat, especially since Twitter isn’t the only platform where the devout fan base has taken hold.

In recent years, TikTok has become the Swifties' second home. As the Washington Post pointed out, it was TikTok creator Steven Sullivan who predicted that Swift would announce something big on December 4, 2020. While his theory fell flat (like his head did against the piano in his apology video), the cult following his prediction brought the Swiftcourse into the mainstream.

While her loyal followers' hunt for clues may seem like a wild goose chase, Swift has been leaving breadcrumbs throughout her career. For Midnights, in particular, she revealed the tracklist in individual TikTok videos, tapping into the platform’s rife Swift-base.

But her Twitter followers remain as loyal as ever. Effectively neutralizing an alleged album leak, the Twitter Swifties mobilized this Wednesday to report all tweets including leaks of the songs “Lavender Haze,” “Snow on the Beach,” “Karma” and “Anti-Hero.”

In anticipation of the clock’s final toll tonight, we’ve compiled a few of our favorite theories to lose sleep over during the oncoming TSnosleepover... dare we say, double album release?

@thethriftyswiftie @taylorswift @taylornation TWINS TWINS TWINS 👯‍♀️ #taylorswift#swifttok#taylornation#swiftietiktok#swifttoker#swifttoks#swiftliketaylor#taylorswiftlover #midnights#midnightsmayhemwithme#vigilanteshit#mastermindtaylorswift#questiontaylorswift#midnightrain#midnightraintaylorswift#mastermind#vigilanteshittaylorswift#taylorswiftmidnights#midnightstaylorswift#ts10#taylorswift10#midnightstaylorswift#MeetMeAtMidnight#TSmidnighTS#iwantyourmidnights#midnightnoheadlights #countdowntomidnight

@greenbayswiftie 3 am and im still theorizing #midnights #3amandimstillawake #taylorswift #swifttok #swiftie #midnightseve #taylorsversion #book