Music
Taylor Swift Speaks Out on “Excruciating” Presale for Eras Tour
by Justine Fisher
30s
With millions of Swifties left ticketless for the upcoming Eras Tour, Taylor Swift subtly called out Ticketmaster’s botched presale. In an Instagram story today, she detailed her reaction to the “excruciating” process.
\u201c\ud83d\udea8| @taylorswift13 on \u201cThe Eras Tour\u201d via IG stories\u201d— The Swift Society (@The Swift Society) 1668791157
Out of protectiveness for her fans, she wrote, “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.” Though vague, she appears to be referencing Ticketmaster’s Twitter announcement to cancel today's sale after several issues with the fan presale.
The distribution company cited “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand…” However, Swift hit back against this claim in her post, writing, “We asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”
Initially, Ticketmaster claimed to have sold two million tickets on Tuesday, the day presale opened, according to the New York Times. Then, in a since-deleted post, they said 3.5 million people registered for the Verified Fan program in anticipation of the presale and about 1.5 million of them received a special code, while the remaining two million entered a waiting list. Ultimately, Ticketmaster quadrupled its previous peak with 3.5 billion system requests that day.
Of course, this all left Swifties in shambles for days as they scrambled for seats.
\u201cswifties: at least we have the general sale it\u2019ll be okay\n\nticketmaster:\u201d— Allie \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Allie \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1668723089
\u201ctaylor swift eras tour ticketmaster experience starter pack\u201d— miranda ! (@miranda !) 1668535502
\u201cme attending taylor swift\u2019s tour in 2050 after fighting against ticketmaster for 30 years\u201d— amira \ud83d\udc8e (@amira \ud83d\udc8e) 1668722172
Ultimately, Swift wrote that 2.4 million people got tickets, but “it really pissed [her] off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.” Coming off of her chart-topping album Midnights, the Eras Tour is her first in five years. With 52 dates in North America starting in March, it’s no surprise that fans all over the country are desperate to see the legendary singer.
Still, the ticketing debacle has resurfaced concerns from lawmakers over the 2010 merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, according to the New York Times. Though it predates the Eras Tour crashes, the Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation over whether Live Nation Entertainment has abused its power in the live music industry. The broad inquiry is examining the company’s potential monopoly.
Needless to say, Swifties are calling out Ticketmaster and defending Swift in the aftermath.
\u201ctaylor on her way to the ticketmaster HQ to figure out what the hell is going on\u201d— matt (@matt) 1668719020
\u201cDue to extraordinarily high levels of not being able to do their one job, Ticketmaster has been cancelled.\u201d— Alex Goldschmidt (parody) (@Alex Goldschmidt (parody)) 1668716667
Photo courtesy of Zack Whitford/BFA