Taylena is real. Selena Gomez said that Taylor Swift is her closest Hollywood friend in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

Detailing her new documentary My Mind & Me, which is out today, the actress, singer and entrepreneur revealed that she struggles to make friends in Hollywood. She said, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift].”

The friendship between the two stars is well-documented, including when Gomez appeared in the Midnights singer’s “Bad Blood” music video. Then today, Swift reposted Gomez’s Instagram video promoting the film with the caption, “So proud of you @selenagomez love you forever.”

Premiering today on Apple TV+, the documentary covers Gomez’s struggle with depression, lupus and bipolar disorder. The Only Murders In The Building actress added that her tendency towards self-isolation made it harder to build friendships. She said of her depression that “sometimes it was weeks I’d be in bed, to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath.”

On top of feeling isolated by her celebrity status, the former Disney star struggled to move beyond that persona. As Gomez turned 30 in July, she added that she always expected to be married by 25 and “it wrecked me that I was nowhere near that.”

However, she found some solace with her birthday party, where she threw herself a wedding and invited everyone that was special to her in her twenties. The star-studded guest list included Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Francia Raísa. Also in attendance was everyone's favorite party animal Cara Delevigne, who Gomez said brought strippers. It was a nice touch, noted by Gomez as making the party both “sophisticated and hysterical.”

In the end, Gomez seems to have curated a trusted celebrity circle. If Swift is your BFF, you might not need any other friends.