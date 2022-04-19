Somewhere deep in the wooded mystical Folklore forests lives the Nannaria swiftae, or Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede for short — a new 300-legged insect species that's surely nestled in the trees... at seven feet... over the creek... Ok, you get it. Taylor Swift just got the high honor of her very own bug dedication.

Rolling Stone reports that scientists at Virginia Tech — Derek Hennen, Jackson Means and Paul Marek — published a paper in ZooKeys naming 16 new species and Hennen took to Twitter shortly thereafter to share some of the newly inducted millipede names.

Why did this new bug bring about Swift comparisons? Hannen’s tweet explained their decision.

“This new millipede species is Nannaria swiftae: I named it after @taylorswift13! I’m a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after her. A high honor!”

— Derek Hennen, Ph.D. (@derekhennen) April 15, 2022

Seems as though the Swiftie Scientists didn't see a resemblance here, so much as they wanted to show the pop star a token of appreciation. Knowing Swift's recent two album cycle cottagecore stint, surly she'll take the scientists' gesture as a cute compliment.

Getting a millipede named after her isn’t the only honor that's been bestowed upon Swift. New York University announced last month that the singer would be receiving an honorary degree from the school: Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa. She’ll also be in attendance of the commencement on May 18 to receive it, where she’ll also speak to the graduating classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022.

“I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty, and honorees for NYU’s Commencement," said NYU President Andrew Hamilton in a press release. “Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt.”