On October 21, Taylor Swift made music history with Midnights, the most-streamed album in a single day ever on Spotify.

Midnights, which temporarily crashed Spotify upon its release, is Swift's tenth studio album, containing 13 tracks inspired by "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life." In less than 24 hours, Spotify announced that it had broken the platform's single-day streaming record.

Swift took to Twitter on Friday evening to share her excitement about the news, writing, "How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!"

Numerous celebrities chimed in to congratulate Swift on the album and its milestone, including rapper Nicki Minaj, who responded to Swift's tweet, writing "Congratulations mama! 💋." Meanwhile, BTS' RM shared an Instagram story showing that he was listening to the single "Anti-Hero," and Swift's bestie Selena Gomez shared a screenshot of her Apple Music account playing the song "Mastermind." Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, likewise took to Twitter to share her favorite tracks from the album including "Lavender Haze" and "Karma."

The 32-year-old singer also shared a cute moment with Janet Jackson, who is mentioned in the track "Snow on The Beach," a collaboration with Lana Del Rey. In the bridge of the song, Swift sings, "Now I'm all for you like Janet," alluding to Jackson's 2001 album "All for You." After Jackson shared a video of herself listening to the song with the caption "i LUV it," Swift responded, writing, "I feel like I’m dreaming. I have so much love and gratitude for you and all you’ve done to inspire female artists everywhere."

Swift first teased the new album back in August while accepting her third Video of the Year award at the MTV VMA's. At the time, the announcement — and subsequent wave of pre-orders — crashed her own website.