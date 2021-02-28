The pandemic has disrupted many lives and has gotten in the way of so many plans in the past year. Many concerts and other live events have been either postponed, rescheduled, or canceled. And on Friday, Taylor Swift made the difficult decision to cancel her much-anticipated tour.

The Lover Fest World Tour was going to be her chance to perform all her songs from her hit Summer 2019 album. She was set to tour in August 2020, but things changed after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The shows were postponed indefinitely, and the artist and her team were hoping to reschedule dates. But now the whole production is officially canceled.

"I'm sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we've postponed," the singer wrote in a message she posted on Friday. "Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule."

The singer said she was sorry to deliver such grim news over social media, but the current state of the world has left her no other choice. She continued, "This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone's plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I'm so disappointed that I won't be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can't wait til we can all safely be at shows together again."

Though fans won't be seeing Taylor live for a while, there's the re-recording of her Fearless album to look forward to. If you spotted the Easter eggs in her announcement, you'll know that the album comes out on April 9th.