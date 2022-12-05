There's an ancient proverb that is pretty effective: "When in doubt, sue."

By now, most people active on social media have witnessed the mayhem triggered by Taylor Swift's tour tickets. For the uninitiated, it was basically a nightmare. Ridiculously long queues often led to no tickets. Those that did make it through either played a game of cat and mouse as each ticket was sold right before their eyes, or the site simply stopped working.

"But Swifties, just use a resale website!"

HA! Opportunistic scalpers took advantage of fans' desperation and listed tickets for upwards of tens of thousands of dollars. Do you want a year's salary or Taylor Swift tickets? Actually, don't answer that.

Due to the chaos that ensued in the presale, Ticketmaster had to readjust their strategy and postponed the rest of the presales for different markets, as well as canceled the general public on-sale.

Luckily, the people united will never be defeated. Taking cues from bands such as Metallica and legendary Ticketmaster-haters Pearl Jam, Swifties have mobilized to sue Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for "unlawful conduct."

The lawsuit, which was filed on Friday in a California court, alleges that the ticketing giant and its parent company implemented higher prices on fans during the presale. It also claims that Ticketmaster essentially monopolized the process, forcing fans to have no other choice but to use the site.

Swifties are also looking out for their beloved Taylor. According to CNN, "since Ticketmaster has agreements with the large stadiums in the tour, Swift 'has no choice' but to work with Ticketmaster due to the size of her fan base." The lawsuit also comes after the service fee imposed in its fan-to-fan exchange, which allows for people to safely and easily sell and transfer tickets to other people.

Not only that, but the lawsuit also comes after Ticketmaster for allegedly sending out more fan presale codes than there were stadium seats, leading to a surplus of people unable to snag a ticket.

The brave Swifties seeking to take down Ticketmaster come from all over the country. They're not the only ones side-eyeing the company. The Department of Justice has even launched an investigation into Live Nation to see if they really have a monopoly in the stressful world of ticketing.

If there's one thing to take away from the past few months, it's that you should never mess with Swifties.