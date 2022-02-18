Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are headed for the altar.

According to multiple sources speaking to Life & Style, the notoriously private couple are finally engaged after more than five years together.

While neither Swift nor Alwyn have commented on the report, but this isn't the first time they've sparked engagement rumors since they first started dating in October 2016.

After all, Swifties have been convinced of a secret engagement or wedding for the past few years thanks to the star's 2019 album, Lover, which features lyrical nods to weddings, vows and rings. And to further add fuel to the flames, the two recently went on a romantic vacation to Cornwall, England back in January, when a source forThe Sun said it felt like "things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards."

"That could explain such a long journey to a specific place," they continued. “Taylor is keeping her cards close to her chest, but they’re certainly very happy and enjoying their time together."

Read Life & Style's report here.