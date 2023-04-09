Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up After Six Years Together

Taylor Swift and fiancée Joe Alwyn have ended their relationship.

As reported by ET, the 33-year-old "Anti-Hero" singer and 32-year-old actor split amicably and without drama several weeks ago. The publication reports that "the relationship had just run its course," adding that the breakup is the reason that Alwyn "hasn't been spotted at any shows."

Swift and Alwyn first started dating in 2016, and Swift's 2017 song "Gorgeous" was reportedly about the romance. Over the years, Alwyn has been credited on several of Swift's albums, most notably on 2020's Folklore. His work on the album, which was discovered under the pseudonym William Bowery, even won him in a Grammy in 2021.

As recently as last year, it appeared the relationship was still going strong. In July 2022, it was reported that the duo had been engaged for months. And a few months later, upon the October release of Midnights, she revealed to ET that the song "Lavender Haze" was written about Alwyn. And in

Despite this, Alwyn had noticeably been absent from Swift's much talked-about Eras tour, which kicked off last month with stops in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas so far. Ahead of the tour, a source close to Swift told People that Alwyn would travel with her when he had time — but it seems there was more to the story.