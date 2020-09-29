Taylor Swift fans are currently having a field day trolling Jake Gyllenhaal.

As you may know, the two were reportedly an item back in 2010. And while both of them have since moved on, Swifties never forget — as evidenced by the comments section on Gyllenhaal's latest post.

On Monday, the actor uploaded a throwback photo of himself wearing glasses in an effort to support New Eyes for the Needy, which helps provide prescription eyewear to those in need.

However, as any Swiftie worth their salt knows, the star's popular break-up track, "All Too Well," has long been rumored to be about Gyllenhaal. Needless to say, his post was soon overrun with references to the song, with many quoting the line, "You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed," while others asked him to "give Taylor Swift her scarf back."

After all, as one fan put it, "u posted this pic and thought that the swifties would do nothing???? mistake" — a sentiment that ultimately ended up being echoed by West Side Story star Rachel Zegler, who wrote, "I'll be honest mate you set yourself up for this one."

Check out a few of the comments, below.

and i could keep going, I’M SCREAMINGG pic.twitter.com/fUgn17wiIa — A |study era (@muggletay) September 29, 2020