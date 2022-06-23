Swifties have been eating good. Between the recent re-records of Red and Fearless, a full-on short film for the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" and the not-so-distant Evermore and Folklore consecutive releases, Taylor Swift’s given us no shortage of content to sink our teeth into. And now, she's back with even more new music. On Instagram this morning, Swift announced that she's releasing “Carolina” at midnight.

The original song, produced by Folklore and Evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner, will be the theme for the upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing, based off of Delia Owens’ 2018 book of the same name.

Where the Crawdads Sing stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (of Normal People fame) and will be in theaters July 15. The Sony Pictures film’s trailer featured a preview of “Carolina” on March 22, which Swift promptly reposted, describing how her love of the book made her decision to get involved a no-brainer. Swift said in her caption, “I wanted to write something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

Where the Crawdads Sing filmmakers were some of the lucky few to hear an early preview of the song in full. Director Olivia Newman and producer Reese Witherspoon praised Swift’s work in a Sony Pictures Entertainment roundtable with the latter saying she “freaked out” when Swift wrote a song for the film. Newman, who said she “bawled” after first listening to it, described that Swift had recorded in one take and chose instruments available before 1953 to mimic how songs were made at the time of the movie’s setting.

Swifties, many of whom were already anticipating Thursday’s release after the movie’s official Instagram posted clues two days ago, will likely have a similarly emotional response at midnight.