Taylor Swift may have only released her latest album a few days ago, but one of the songs has already sparked a brand new meme.

Last Friday, the star delighted fans with the surprise drop of her new record, Evermore. And though many Swifties were busy hunting for clues in tracks like "Dorothea," the sixth song on the album, "No Body, No Crime," also provided its very own built-in murder mystery for listeners.

That said, the lyric "I think he did it, but I just can't prove it" has also since inspired a new viral trend, with many fans invoking the line to jokingly solve some of the greatest conspiracies and mysteries in pop culture — whether it be the Ted Cruz Zodiac Killer meme or a number of Princess Diana references.

i think he did it but i just can’t prove it pic.twitter.com/kVxbJ00P5V — The Rock Lady (@AriWRees) December 14, 2020

i think he did it but i just can't prove it pic.twitter.com/kTGyax5UK0 — ⛄ let it snowphia 🌨️ (@musicallaneous) December 14, 2020

I think (s)he did it but I just can’t prove it pic.twitter.com/a5xOgy9vld — Charles E Cheese (@kellytheprice) December 14, 2020

'I think he did it but I just can't prove it..' pic.twitter.com/pGJzxNES6F — aaradhya (@mybonesmending) December 11, 2020

i think he did it but i just can't prove it pic.twitter.com/4WbBPK3R57 — lils (@snlfiilm) December 13, 2020

Check out a few other "No Body, No Crime" memes, below.

I think he did it but I just can’t prove it pic.twitter.com/pjPvfLqu4v — lexi (furloughed popstar) (@lexishaye_) December 14, 2020

i think he did it but i just can’t prove it pic.twitter.com/cIgcdQGQwc — holidre (@drdre_olson) December 15, 2020

I think she did it I just can’t prove it pic.twitter.com/12x26uWbOw — cait (@caitmarielle) December 14, 2020

i think he did it, but i just can’t prove it pic.twitter.com/INLLZvaC77 — a (@tayliterati) December 14, 2020

i think he did it but i just can’t prove it pic.twitter.com/LF2CuoiTii — summer (@jtyorked) December 15, 2020

‘i think he did it but i just can’t prove it’ pic.twitter.com/9Dg6NcaOPj — g🎄 (@gllianjacobs) December 13, 2020