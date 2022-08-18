Taylor Lautner is marrying another Taylor. The Twilight actor’s 2009 relationship with Taylor Swift first led us to wonder what would happen if two Taylors decided to tie the knot, and Lautner is answering the question now, albeit not with Swift.

Lautner confirmed in a recent interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show that his fiancée, Taylor Dome, will take his last name when they get married. The two started dating in 2018 and got engaged back in November. Lautner said of the pending legal name change, “We’re literally going to be the same person.”

He’s not wrong, and the internet was mixed on whether they loved or hated the idea of Taylor Lautner squared.

Ever since Dome posted their lavish kitchen proposal, featuring a glowing sign that reads “Lautner,” the two never left much room for questions of whether she would take her fianceé’s name. Given that Dome called Lautner her “absolute best friend,” adopting Lautner’s full name seemed to be an obvious choice.

Lautner also told Clarkson that navigating their shared name was a challenge even before the engagement. “We either keep it super simple or super complicated,” the actor said. Lautner often goes by “Taylor,” while Dome goes by “Tay,” and they sometimes go with “boy Tay” and “girl Tay.” Simple, right?

Ultimately, if you think their shared name is weird, just imagine nine months from now if the Lautners announce Taylor Lautner Jr.