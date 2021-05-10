Tawny Kitaen, known for acting alongside Tom Hanks in the '80s movie Bachelor Party and starring in a lot of rock music videos, has died at the age of 59.

Kitaen's most known for her performances in U.K. hard rock band Whitesnake's videos for "Still of the Night," "Is This Love," "The Deeper the Love" and "Here I Go Again," which helped the band go up on the music charts. Before that, she made several appearances in metal band RATT's albums and in their "Back for More" music video. She then quickly became an MTV celebrity and an iconic figure in that era.

On Saturday, the Orange County Coroner's Office gave a press release that confirmed her death. She died at her home in Newport Beach, but the cause of death has yet to be identified.

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale, who was married to Kitaen from 1989-1991, tweeted, "Just woke up to some very sad, unexpected news…Waiting on confirmation…but, if it is true, my sincere condolences to her children, her family, friends & fans."

Many others are also mourning the loss of Kittaen. The Roots' Questlove wrote, "Damn talk about end of an MTV memory era. Rip."

The actress is survived by her two daughters with her ex-husband, baseball Chuck Finley.