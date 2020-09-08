PAPER People: @thereal_tati

For most of 2020, our world has been reduced to the experiences we have on our phones. And TikTokers have been leading the charge in creating viral entertainment that keeps us scrolling for hours and hours. So this year's PAPER People shifts its focus exclusively to TikTok — the breakout app our President wanted to ban, that launched sleeper hits and massive pop careers, that ushered in an entirely new generation of influence. Meet our 20 favorites across comedy, fashion, social justice and more, who are owning their spaces and racking in millions of likes. (And follow PAPER on TikTok).



Tati Tots, assemble! Tatayanna Mitchell, AKA @thereal_tati, is here. One half of TikTok's most shipped couple, bonnet-wearing master of the duet and food influencer during her downtime, the 21-year-old from Michigan is an essential follow for her prolific comedic posts. We still don't know what happened with her rumored boyfriend Devin, but will keep you updated. In the meantime, let's watch her hang out with another fav, @snarkymarky.

What's your go-to appetizer?

Honey BBQ boneless wings with ranch.

When was the last time you cried?

I cry all that time [laughs] whether it's an emotional cry, happy cry, or me crying from laughing.

What's the most overused phrase or word?

"It's the *blank* for me" and "Chile" [laughs] I say both, everyone wears those sayings out.

What was the last song you listened to?

"Excitement" by Trippie Redd and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

What was your first reaction after going viral?

I was extremely excited and overwhelmed because I didn't know what was next.

Clothing: Fila

What's the worst zodiac sign?

Although I'm not into astrology that much, I'll have to say Gemini because of the personal experiences I've had with them.

Where do you want to be five years from now?

I want to be happy in my lovely home, owning three businesses and be able to bless my parents with a home.

What's your next move if TikTok is banned?

I will move my platform to YouTube and grow my channel just how I grew my TikTok — maybe not as fast, but I will get there.

One word to describe the internet?

Powerful.

If you could describe the headline of your profile, what would it be?

"I just want to spend the rest of my life laughing."