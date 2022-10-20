On October 6, Tara Reid's TikTok captured the internet's attention with a pseudo-hypnotic sunset video captioned, "Never let them steal the light behind your eyes," wherein the camera approaches and backs away from Reid’s trademark blue eyes and her raspy voice rings over the audio. "Never let them steal the light behind your eyes," she tells viewers. "Never."
@thetarareid
Never let them steal the light behind your eyes ##tarareid##fyp
These ominous words of encouragement (or warning, we’re not sure) sparked a surprise resurgence for the Sharknado front woman. Some fans found her jarring gaze similar to that of Miley Cyrus' crossfaded 2008 Grammys red carpet look that made meme history.
\u201cTara Reid is on the TikTok and she\u2019s calling her fans \u201cTaradactyls\u201d (pterodactyls).\u201d— \ud83d\udc7b BoooooffantBecky (@\ud83d\udc7b BoooooffantBecky) 1665438028
But the TikToks didn’t end there. Ever since, Reid's account has become more and more uncanny. What was once a place of Q&A’s and BTS American Pie tidbits has become a post-ironic palace of singing, motivation sketches and... Jedward?
@thetarareid
Cause you love my singing so much here’s another one 😜 #TaraReid #fyp #britneyspears 💜
A special shout-out to whomever is on camera, for their dizzying technique of zooming in and out with no particular rhyme or reason. But Reid seems to be taking creative license on most of her content, which now includes acappella covers and even some original songs.
@thetarareid
feeling the vibe ##tarareid##fyp
As of now, it’s unclear what any of this means for Reid. Maybe she hired a new social media team (or fired her social media team entirely); perhaps she’s entering the early aughts it-girl to autotune pop princess pipeline; or it could all be some strange and extremely effective Halloween prank.
After all, the first notably different TikTok did come in the form of a morning rendition of "Here Comes the Sun" exactly on October 1.
@thetarareid
Here comes the Sun #Tarareid #Fyp
Happy Spooky Season to all the Taradactyl's out there!
Photos via TikTok/@thetarareid
- TikTok Is Obsessed With Kim Kardashian Favorite OLAPLEX - PAPER ›
- Lizzo Is the Queen of TikTok - PAPER ›