A month and one day following the tragic death of Migos member, Takeoff, an arrest has finally been made in for his murder.

In a press conference held by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, authorities arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, on Thursday evening and charged him with the rapper's murder. Just last month, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was also arrested for being "in possession of a weapon" according to Finner.

“We lost a good man,” Finner said. “I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting him but everybody, the hundreds of people that I’ve talked to, spoke on what a great individual he was.

Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, formed the rap group Migos with his uncle, Quavo, and his cousin, Offset. Together, the group sold millions of records and spawned countless hits such as "Bad and Boujee" and "Versace." His life was tragically cut short following an altercation at a Houston bowling alley where he was shot.

Sgt. Michael Burrow of the HPD's homicide division maintained Takeoff's innocence and provided insight into the events leading up to the fatal shooting.

“The event was a private party, there was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event, there was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting,” Burrow said.

Likewise, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner praised Takeoff. "I want to express my regret and disappointment that this was a case of another young man taking the life of another young man for no reason,” he said. “The gun violence everywhere, not just in the city of Houston, has to stop.”

"Pulling a firearm can have deadly consequences that you cannot undo. So I’m glad an arrest has taken place, that we do have someone in custody. It is unfortunate, it really is unfortunate because it does not bring Takeoff back."

A motion was filed today requesting a $1 million bond for Clark due to him being a presumed "flight risk." According to investigations, he allegedly applied for an expedited passport, which he received. They also found him to be in possession of a large amount of cash. They additionally requested for him to relinquish all travel documents and are requiring for him to stay within Harris County. He will also be subject to a curfew.

Despite the significant headway made in the case, there is still a lot that needs to be done. Authorities are encouraging any witnesses to come forward, alleging that there were over 30 people outside the bowling alley at the time of the shooting.