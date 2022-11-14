Thousands of mourners, including icons of music like Drake, Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, and the City Girls, came together on a rainy Friday in Atlanta to pay homage to Migos rapper Takeoff, who was tragically murdered in Houston on November 1. He was only 28.

Honoring the legacy of Takeoff, whose was born Kirsnik Khari Ball, the service was dubbed a Celebration of Life. The star-studded event took over Atlanta's State Farm Arena with tribute performances by Justin Bieber, Chlöe Bailey, Yolanda Adams, and Byron Cage. Bieber performed his song "Ghost" while Bailey chose a rendition of Beyoncé's "Heaven."

Tearful remembrances were given by Takeoff's two Migos bandmates: his uncle Quavious Marshall aka Quavo and his cousin Kiari Cephus aka Offset, who repeatedly broke down and apologized to Take. “I don’t wanna question you, God, but I don’t get you sometimes,” the 30-year-old said to the crowd, according to Rolling Stone.

In an unannounced appearance, Drake took to the stage to share some prepared words, reminiscing on his days on tour with the Migos, who he compared to the Rat Pack showbiz collective of the 1950s. Other celebrities who were in attendance included Teyana Taylor, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, YG, Rich the Kid, Russell Simmons, Murda Beatz, and Mustard.

The ceremony spoke to the Migos trio's roots in Georgia and in the church. During the ceremony, Mayor Andre Dickens presented Takeoff with The Phoenix Award, which is distinguishable a the highest honor in the city of Atlanta. And the official eulogy was delivered by the family's longtime local spiritual leader, Pastor Jesse Curney III, who spoke about Takeoff's strong faith.

See official photos of Takeoff's Celebration of Life below.

Offset