You may be wondering why Cheez-Its, a timeless and — dare I say — perfect snack, is trending on Twitter in the year 2022. Short answer? Taco Bell is testing out new menu items that have giant Cheez-Its in them.

This isn’t the first time Cheez-It has lent its name, legacy and flavor to a fast food chain. In 2019, Pizza Hut unveiled the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza — which was met with less-than-glowing reviews. The main issue? The Cheez-It got lost in the sauce. Literally. It was a soggy mess.

Taco Bell is going in a different direction. Instead of a dish inspired by the snack, the company took a regular Cheez-It, made it bigger — 16 times bigger, to be exact — and stuck it in the middle of an existing heavyweight menu item: the Crunchwrap Supreme. It’s also testing out a Big Cheez-It Tostada, which is exactly what the name implies: a tostada with the giant cracker as the base.

The two items — the Big Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap Supreme — are currently testing at a Taco Bell location in Irvine, California for the next two weeks — or while supplies last. Which, by the looks of Twitter, won’t be very long.

Could one of these items be Taco Bell’s next Doritos Locos Taco? Or, since several Twitter users are already clamoring for the large cracker to be sold separately, the next Baja Blast?

Regardless, let’s hope Taco Bell knows what it’s doing. These little orange crackers have been around for over a decade and have a rich flavor — and history. They kept Americans nourished during times of economic crisis. The Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme — like the recent surge of house music — could be yet another sign that a recession is right around the corner... but as long as we have Big Cheez-It, there is hope.