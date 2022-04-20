T-Pain and Panera are giving fans the chance to bling out their beverage.

As every Panera loyalist knows, the restaurant offers a monthly Coffee Club subscription service that gets you unlimited hot and iced coffees. Now though, Panera is launching it's Unlimited Sip Club subscription, which expands this concept to include every one of its 27 self-serve beverages — whether it be a Pepsi or one of their amazing agave lemonades — for the low, low price of $10.99 a month. And to kick things off, they've not only debuted a new line of Charged Lemonades, but they've also teamed with rap's Auto-Tune God to make sure you're sipping them in style.

On Tuesday, the restaurant announced the program and decided to celebrate by giving customers the opportunity to win a 24-karat gold plated chalice co-signed by T-Pain himself.

Created by celebrity jewelry designer Greg Yunga, the $3,000 T-Pain x Panera Chalice is one of a kind, with hand-set gemstones and lasered designs. Exclusive to NFT and live shopping site NTWRK, fans can sign up starting today for the April 21 drawing, during which one lucky person will win the coveted cup.

Even though the odds of winning are slim, T-Pain is also giving away a pretty nice consolation prize: a 3-month Unlimited Sip Club memberships to the first 1,000 people who enter to win the Chalice. Not only that, but Panera will also be offering up free subscriptions through July 4 to people who sign up for the Club between today and May 6.

Learn more about the Unlimited Sip Club and the Chalice here.