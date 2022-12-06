It's hard to believe it's been five years since SZA's genre-defining Ctrl was released, spawning hits such as "Love Galore" and "The Weekend." Her fans, although still perfectly content with her incredible debut, have been itching for a new record.

Enter Saturday Night Live. SZA not only blessed us with a stellar performance (which heightened an already emotional moment after Keke Palmer revealed she was pregnant), but she confirmed that her forthcoming album, SOS, will finally be released this Friday, December 9.

If the news wasn't enough to get you excited, SZA has also blessed us with a snippet and the complete tracklist along with features. Don Toliver and Travis Scott will do their thing, but fans are most excited for sad girl queen Phoebe Bridgers and a head-turning posthumous Ol' Dirty Bastard feature.

Some fans still have some gripes nonetheless. There's a glaring omission of fellow Top Dawg Entertainment artist Isaiah Rashad. Likewise, previously teased and released songs such as "PSA" and "Brace Yourself" aren't on the album. Then again, there's always an opportunity for a deluxe!

SZA has been open about her struggles to release music. She previously opened up about Ctrl being released before she felt it was ready. However, SOS seems to have been ready for quite some time now. At the Met Gala, she said 2022 would feature a "SZA Summer." When that didn't happen, she reassured fans in October that the album could be expected at any time. Everyone's Spotify Wrapped was saved from the chokehold SZA has on us.

Below, check out the complete tracklist and features for SZA's SOS before its December 9 release.

01. SOS

02. Kill Bill

03. Seek & Destroy

04. Low

05. Love Language

06. Blind

07. Used feat. Don Toliver

08. Snooze

09. Notice Me

10. Gone Girl

11. Smoking on my Ex Pack

12. Ghost in the Machine feat. Phoebe Bridgers

13. F2F

14. Nobody Gets Me

15. Conceited

16. Special

17. Too Late

18. Far

19. Shirt

20. Open Arms feat. Travis Scott

21. I Hate U

22. Good Days

23. Forgiveless feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Photos courtesy of Jacob Webster

