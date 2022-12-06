It's hard to believe it's been five years since SZA's genre-defining Ctrl was released, spawning hits such as "Love Galore" and "The Weekend." Her fans, although still perfectly content with her incredible debut, have been itching for a new record.

Enter Saturday Night Live. SZA not only blessed us with a stellar performance (which heightened an already emotional moment after Keke Palmer revealed she was pregnant), but she confirmed that her forthcoming album, SOS, will finally be released this Friday, December 9.

If the news wasn't enough to get you excited, SZA has also blessed us with a snippet and the complete tracklist along with features. Don Toliver and Travis Scott will do their thing, but fans are most excited for sad girl queen Phoebe Bridgers and a head-turning posthumous Ol' Dirty Bastard feature.

Some fans still have some gripes nonetheless. There's a glaring omission of fellow Top Dawg Entertainment artist Isaiah Rashad. Likewise, previously teased and released songs such as "PSA" and "Brace Yourself" aren't on the album. Then again, there's always an opportunity for a deluxe!

SZA has been open about her struggles to release music. She previously opened up about Ctrl being released before she felt it was ready. However, SOS seems to have been ready for quite some time now. At the Met Gala, she said 2022 would feature a "SZA Summer." When that didn't happen, she reassured fans in October that the album could be expected at any time. Everyone's Spotify Wrapped was saved from the chokehold SZA has on us.

Below, check out the complete tracklist and features for SZA's SOS before its December 9 release.

01. SOS 02. Kill Bill 03. Seek & Destroy 04. Low 05. Love Language 06. Blind 07. Used feat. Don Toliver 08. Snooze 09. Notice Me 10. Gone Girl 11. Smoking on my Ex Pack 12. Ghost in the Machine feat. Phoebe Bridgers 13. F2F 14. Nobody Gets Me 15. Conceited 16. Special 17. Too Late 18. Far 19. Shirt 20. Open Arms feat. Travis Scott 21. I Hate U 22. Good Days 23. Forgiveless feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard