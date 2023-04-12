SYKY Wants to Be a Launch Pad for Next-Gen Digital Designers

The gatekeepers of fashion have long championed emerging designers through things like annual fashion funds, incubators and prizes.

But now a new generation of digital designers will get their shot at mentorship, too. SYKY, a Web3 platform and startup for luxury fashion, is announcing a year-long incubator program geared specifically for digital designers.

The SYKY Collective, as it's called, will consist of 10 emerging digital designers who will receive mentorship from industry leaders, a curriculum focused on scaling their business and digital design tools to help build and launch the luxury fashion houses of the future.

It's just the latest move from the digital fashion landscape, a new frontier that already includes its own Metaverse Fashion Weeks. With the launch of its incubator, SYKY hopes to eliminate traditional industry barriers to entry and next-gen design talent with new models for creating, scaling and distributing their collections.

“SYKY believes that the next generation of luxury fashion designers are global, exist at the intersection of physical and digital realms, and are leveraging technology to decentralize the fashion industry," says SYKY founder Alice Delahunt. "We believe that the next generation of major luxury houses are designing in digital worlds today and that the SYKY Collective will be the launchpad of many of these next generation luxury fashion houses.”

This year’s mentors who will help select the inaugural group of designers include British Fashion Council CEO Caroline Rush, Calvin Klein CMO Jonathan Bottomley and Vogue's Mark Guiducci. Applications to join the first cohort of designers open April 11, 2023 and will close on May 2, 2023.