Sydney Sweeney is headed to the altar.

On Tuesday, the Euphoria star sparked engagement speculation when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. Now though, People has officially confirmed that Sweeney said "yes" to boyfriend Jonathan Davino after nearly three-and-a-half years.

Sweeney was first linked to Davino when the two were photographed at an event in October 2018. Since then, they've been seen together multiple times, though the couple has continued to remain extremely private about their relationship.

However, Sweeney explained she purposefully keeps her romantic life out of the public eye, previously telling Cosmpolitan that she "[doesn't] date people in the spotlight."

"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment, because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," the actress said. Rather, she looks for a "best friend" she can "literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of," who will also wholeheartedly support her career.

Sweeney added, "I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.'" And Davino seems to fit the bill seeing as how he appears to be a pretty private person himself, as the most public-facing detail about him is that his family owns a popular Chicago restaurant along with a device technology and packaging company.

