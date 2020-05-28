Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
It's Nice to Laugh
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Culture
Politics
Subscribe

Fans of Taylor Swift are currently mobilizing against fast food giant Burger King.

It all started yesterday after a fan asked the brand's notoriously snarky Twitter account what their favorite Swift song was — a question they replied to by saying, "The one about her ex."

Related | Burger King Throws Shade at Kanye and Chick-Fil-A

However, given Swift's past comments about the "sexist" double standards surrounding her decision to write songs about her exes, it didn't take long for Swifties to start lobbing similar criticisms at the restaurant.

"All the jokers dressing up as kings," one fan wrote, a nod to the lyrics from Swift's "Call It What You Want" alongside a photo of Burger King's mascot. Meanwhile, other fans began rallying around the brand's competitors — most notably, McDonald's and Wendy's.

And though Burger King eventually deleted their quip, that didn't stop #BurgerKingIsOverParty from trending on the platform. That said, the hashtag also ended up incurring its own criticism from other Twitter users, who either made fun of the Swifties or argued that there were better uses for this sort of energy.

But, never one to miss out on a promotional opportunity, Burger King subsequently responded to the backlash by referencing another Swift hit and the hashtag.

"Let's shake it off," the brand wrote, "celebrate #BurgerKingIsOverParty with the $3 shake + fries deal in the app."

Photos via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like
It's Nice to Laugh

Quarantine Diaries: Rob Corddry

Intro by Abby Schreiber / Illustrations by Taylor Roberts