Swedish House Mafia shared the stage for the first time in almost a decade, celebrating the launch of their new album, Paradise Again. They performed on Friday night, ahead of their headlining set with The Weeknd at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The dance music trio threw a Day 1 Coachella after-party with Spotify, and for the first time ever, the platform livestreamed their performance, debuting their new Spotify Live feature. Audiences in select countries were able to listen in on the group's set via their artist page on the app.

The bash kicked off with sets by DJs Damian Lazarus and Cole Knight, warming up the crowd before Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell and Steve Angello took over. The guest list included other musicians, celebrities, internet-famous content creators, and more. Among the notable attendees were Doja Cat, Alesso, Anitta, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, Charlie Puth, Zoey Deutch, Orville Peck, A-Trak, Chloe Cherry, Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver.

According to Billboard, Swedish House Mafia and Spotify were already in talks regarding a livestream since early last year. And the initial plan was reportedly to launch the group's new album live from Stockholm last fall — when the record was first expected to drop.

Paradise Again features songs with The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Rocky and Sting. Swedish House Mafia will likely perform "Moth to a Flame" when they and The Weeknd close out the Coachella festival weekend on Sunday, April 17th, replacing Kanye West who bowed out from the festival

See photos from the album release party below.