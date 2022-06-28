The Supreme Court released its final ruling on Roe v. Wade, overturning the decades-long protection of the reproductive right to terminate a pregnancy. In the weekend following, abortion clinics closed, appointments were canceled and people struggled to make sense of the immediate repercussions.

Throughout the weekend, as protests, and in some cases celebrations, erupted across the country, there was a looming sense that each passing day was driving towards a vastly different future. And, as with any history-making moment, of which we’ve had a few too many, the outcry of celebrities and public figures was quick to follow.

In the days following the ruling, there was no part of life that did not feel touched by the decision, and as events and festivals carried along according to plan, celebrities used the stage to say their piece. Here are some of the statements, soundbites and sincere efforts that made up the weekend.

Glastonbury Artists Spoke Out Billie Eilish, who released “TV” commenting on the draft opinion in early June, called it a “dark day for women in the U.S."

Phoebe Bridgers, who shared her own abortion story on Twitter, led a "Fuck the Supreme Court" chant.

Megan Thee Stallion also led the crowd in a "My Body, My Motherfucking Choice" chant.

Kendrick Lamar closed the festival in a blood-stained crown of thorns, repeating, "They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights," before mic dropping and walking off stage.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen Dedicated an F Bomb to the Supreme Court Also at Glastonbury, but deserving of its own subhead: Olivia Rodrigo brought out British icon Lily Allen to name drop the Supreme Court Justices in the majority, dedicating a rendition of Allen’s "Fuck You” to them.

​​Kim Petras Called Out the Supreme Court During NYC Pride During her headlining performance at Sunday’s Pride Island, Kim Petras called out the ruling, saying, "I don’t think gender should define what you can and can’t do with your fucking body." Honoring the legacy of LGBTQ+ community members in the fight for reproductive justice, Petras let audience members know, "I’m fucking with you."

The BET Awards Became a Bastion of Roe v. Wade Host Taraji P. Henson spoke on reproductive rights and gun control, saying, "It’s about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It’s a sad day in America." Then, Janelle Monáe celebrated Black queer artists by flipping off the Supreme Court.

"Full House" Star Jodie Sweetin Was Thrown by the LAPD at a Pro-Choice Protest A video of Jodie Sweetin being thrown to the ground by the LAPD at a Pro-Choice protest surfaced.

Lizzo Pledged to Donate Money From Tour Lizzo posted on Instagram that she would be pledging $500,000 from her upcoming tour, with a $1 million dollar match from Live Nation because "the most important thing is action & loud voices."

Rage Against the Machine also made a $475,000 pledge, living up to their name.



In times like these, we are subtly reminded that celebrities are like us, also falling under the political power and maneuverings of a government that does not reflect its population, and also trying to uphold a voice of dissent and individuality in the face of hopelessness.

We hope to see more celebrities put their money where their mouth is and support the people put in danger by this ruling, whose voices we don’t always hear. As Danny DeVito so aptly tweeted, "Supreme Court my ass."