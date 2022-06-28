The Supreme Court released its final ruling on Roe v. Wade, overturning the decades-long protection of the reproductive right to terminate a pregnancy. In the weekend following, abortion clinics closed, appointments were canceled and people struggled to make sense of the immediate repercussions.
For some, the effect was swift and decisive, like the 100 abortion appointments immediately canceled at an Arkansas Planned Parenthood; for others, life continued with a similar routine. While some states swiftly banned abortions using "trigger-laws," others rushed to promise to protect abortion access. Organizers quickly compiled resources on how to get an abortion, post-Roe, while Justice Clarence Thomas delivered ominous commentary targeting contraception and LGBTQ+ rights.
Throughout the weekend, as protests, and in some cases celebrations, erupted across the country, there was a looming sense that each passing day was driving towards a vastly different future. And, as with any history-making moment, of which we’ve had a few too many, the outcry of celebrities and public figures was quick to follow.
In the days following the ruling, there was no part of life that did not feel touched by the decision, and as events and festivals carried along according to plan, celebrities used the stage to say their piece. Here are some of the statements, soundbites and sincere efforts that made up the weekend.
Glastonbury Artists Spoke Out
Billie Eilish, who released “TV” commenting on the draft opinion in early June, called it a “dark day for women in the U.S."
\u201cBillie Eilish calls the Supreme Court\u2019s repeal of abortion rights \u201ca really really dark day for women\u201d\u201d— Consequence (@Consequence) 1656112829
Phoebe Bridgers, who shared her own abortion story on Twitter, led a "Fuck the Supreme Court" chant.
\u201c.@Phoebe_Bridgers leads a \u201cFuck the Supreme Court\u201d chant at Glastonbury following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade:\u201d— Consequence (@Consequence) 1656099637
Megan Thee Stallion also led the crowd in a "My Body, My Motherfucking Choice" chant.
\u201cAnd of course, @theestallion spoke as only she really can on Roe v Wade #Glastonbury\u201d— William Kedjanyi (@William Kedjanyi) 1656196499
Kendrick Lamar closed the festival in a blood-stained crown of thorns, repeating, "They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights," before mic dropping and walking off stage.
\u201c\u201cGodspeed for women\u2019s rights\u201d - @kendricklamar\u201d— Complex Music (@Complex Music) 1656290159
Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen Dedicated an F Bomb to the Supreme Court
Also at Glastonbury, but deserving of its own subhead: Olivia Rodrigo brought out British icon Lily Allen to name drop the Supreme Court Justices in the majority, dedicating a rendition of Allen’s "Fuck You” to them.
\u201colivia rodrigo at glastonbury name dropping the justices of the supreme court who voted to overturn roe v wade \u201cwe hate you\u201d and then singing fuck you by lily allen to them yea that\u2019s my girl.\u201d— bri (@bri) 1656182594
Kim Petras Called Out the Supreme Court During NYC Pride
During her headlining performance at Sunday’s Pride Island, Kim Petras called out the ruling, saying, "I don’t think gender should define what you can and can’t do with your fucking body." Honoring the legacy of LGBTQ+ community members in the fight for reproductive justice, Petras let audience members know, "I’m fucking with you."
\u201cTRANS RIGHTS \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffb love u so fkn much @kimpetras\u201d— \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25 \u165a \u1d45 \u1d48 \u02d8\u0329\u0308 \u1d49 \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25 (@\u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25 \u165a \u1d45 \u1d48 \u02d8\u0329\u0308 \u1d49 \u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25) 1656357111
The BET Awards Became a Bastion of Roe v. Wade
Host Taraji P. Henson spoke on reproductive rights and gun control, saying, "It’s about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It’s a sad day in America." Then, Janelle Monáe celebrated Black queer artists by flipping off the Supreme Court.
\u201c.\u2066@JanelleMonae at #BETAwards: \u201cFuck you, Supreme Court.\u201d\u2069\u201d— Gerren Keith Gaynor (@Gerren Keith Gaynor) 1656289145
"Full House" Star Jodie Sweetin Was Thrown by the LAPD at a Pro-Choice Protest
A video of Jodie Sweetin being thrown to the ground by the LAPD at a Pro-Choice protest surfaced.
\u201c\u2018Full House\u2019 star Jodie Sweetin was thrown to the ground by an LAPD officer at a Pro-Choice protest.\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1656295009
Lizzo Pledged to Donate Money From Tour
Lizzo posted on Instagram that she would be pledging $500,000 from her upcoming tour, with a $1 million dollar match from Live Nation because "the most important thing is action & loud voices."
Rage Against the Machine also made a $475,000 pledge, living up to their name.
In times like these, we are subtly reminded that celebrities are like us, also falling under the political power and maneuverings of a government that does not reflect its population, and also trying to uphold a voice of dissent and individuality in the face of hopelessness.
We hope to see more celebrities put their money where their mouth is and support the people put in danger by this ruling, whose voices we don’t always hear. As Danny DeVito so aptly tweeted, "Supreme Court my ass."
Photos via Getty