For Summer Walker, it turns out three really is the magic number when it comes to her family.

Over the weekend, the singer announced that she recently gave birth to a pair of twins, detailing her birthing experience in a post on Instagram.

“I’m so proud of myself,” Walker wrote. “Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section. You can do it, this was my second home birth all natural 7 hrs, no tearing & I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, & the best dad doula ever Larry lol, he was so hands on the whole time I was really impressed it wasn’t easy but it gets done."

Walker went on to add that, “Both births I almost blacked out at the end but eating your placenta will definitely keep you above water I have thin blood so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself back into good strength for them but as long as my kids stay at home untouched I’m good.”

According to REVOLT, among the cadre of doulas Walker had assembled for her home birth was Erykah Badu, who had previously been present for the birth of Walker's daughter last year. Having previously offered her services to other famous expecting mothers such as Teyana Taylor, Badu posted last moth that she was training her daughter, Puma Sabti Curry, to follow in her footsteps, writing “Today, I am training this very capable doula. So she will be shadowing me today while we assist a mom who is in labor with twins. So we’re in Whole Foods now doing our shopping, we landed in the city, and we’re ready to go.”

Walker seemed perfectly content now with the size of her family after welcoming her second and third children with her ex-boyfriend LVRD Pharaoh. “I really reached my goal of hella kids before 30,” Walker wrote on her Instagram Stories, following up her post on the weekend. “I’m so happy lol. Their[sic] all so sweet.” She shares her first child with producer London on da Track.

While she may not be looking to expand her family any further, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of merchandising opportunities to be had. As a DM from one of Walker's friend suggested, "[She] should start a company selling strollers and call them Summer's Walkers."