Get ready for another huge, definitely unhealthy dose of dysfunctional family and hostile psychosexual corporate mind games because the long wait for season three of Succession is almost over.

Picking up in the aftermath of the whole "blood sacrifice" lead-up and subsequent fallout, the trailer for the upcoming season sees the extended Waystar Royco family once again pitted against one another as Kendall, played by Jeremy Strong, and the rest of the Roy children wrestle power away from father Logan, played by Brian Cox. "He's our dad, but he was going to send me to jail," Kendall is seen telling his siblings. "He'd do the same to all of us."

The teaser promises plenty of conniving, scheming and backstabbing in store with scathing one-liners like "Logan is gonna fire a million poisonous spiders down your dickie" from fan favorites like Tom Wambsgans and Nicolas Braun's Cousin Greg. Elsewhere, Shiv is seen spitting into a book, desks are being flipped and Logan threatens that he's "gonna grind [Kendall's] fucking bones to make my bread."

Watch the full trailer for season three of Succession, out later this fall on HBO, and bring on the memes.