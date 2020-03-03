Miu Miu has a new young face. Euphoria and The Invisible Man star Storm Reid walked the brand's Fall 2020 show today in Paris, which marks her first-ever appearance on the runway for a fashion brand. In fact, she actually opened the show, a prestigious honor for any runway model. (Could a future campaign spot be in the works?)

Reid, 16, wore a crinkled satin orange floor-length dress under a long blue coat while sporting winged eyeliner and a brooch on her hair. Rita Ora also made a surprise appearance on the runway in a navy and red coat, though she's previously walked for brands like DKNY and Moschino.

The rest of the looks featured more of the colorful crinkled satin, flowy duster coats, sheer embroidered skirts and padded plaid jackets. Overseen by Miuccia Prada, the brand will continue to be designed by its founder while the Prada label will make its debut under both Raf Simons and Miuccia in September. See, below, for more photos from Miu Miu Fall 2020.