Steve Jobs's Daughter Eve Is Modeling For Glossier
Sandra Song
1h

Steve Jobs's daughter, Eve, is making a splash with her debut modeling gig.

Recently, Glossier revealed that the 22-year-old Stanford student was the new face their holiday campaign, and the photos are just as gorgeous as you'd think.

Self-shot by Eve herself, the pics-in-question see her kicking back in a bubble bath with gold jewelry, a glass of rosé, and a tube of Glossier's new limited-edition lip gloss. Even cooler though? Turns out that the tech mogul's daughter is also in good company in terms of her new modeling job, as the cult beauty brand also tapped RuPaul's Drag Race star Naomi Smalls and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney for the luxe campaign.

Glossier's holiday collection launches on December 12. In the meantime though, you can see Eve's photos, below.

Photo via Instagram / @glossier
