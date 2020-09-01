Stella McCartney is not one to take fashion too seriously, and with good reason. Her designs, often transitional and seasonless, are fluid and easy for anyone to wear. It's only fitting, then, that she erases gender entirely as part of her new capsule collection, Stella McCartney Shared.

This isn't the first time she's revised gender stereotypes in her clothing, as McCartney regularly incorporates men's tailoring into her women's line (her background working in Saville Row surely helps). The unisex pieces for the Shared capsule showcase her utilitarian aesthetic in clothes that anyone can wear, from a double-faced puffer coat to a button-up printed with Will Sweeney's psychedelic mechanical graphics. Online, the pieces are worn by all genders, providing ease for choosing sizes.

Aside from the more season-based offerings, Shared includes genderless knits and athleisure that can be worn year-round. Sweatshirts, T-shirts and a tote bag are printed with new "Stella McCartney Est.2001" and "23 Old Bond Street London" logos. Shoes come in the forms of multicolored hiking boots, chunky sneakers and a pair of comfy dad sandals.

Of course, this being Stella McCartney, Shared is eco-friendly (the brand is a leader in sustainable fashion, having never used leathers, furs, exotic skins or feathers since its 2001 founding). Most notably, the capsule's jersey tees and sweatshirts are made from 100% organic cotton, while the aforementioned parkas are crafted from recycled polyester.

With a campaign showing a small group of friends dancing, laughing and lying in an empty park at dusk, Shared provides a welcome escape from the day-to-day views of our homes during quarantine. It perfectly encapsulates the playful energy McCartney is known for, similar to the animal-costumed models from her Fall 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week.

A whimsical video also accompanies the capsule's release. Recorded after-hours in McCartney's Old Bond Street store, the cow-costumed performer from the Fall 2020 show grooves to an unreleased track by her famous father. If the visuals (and Shared itself) are any indication, it's that fashion's future should be uninhibited, inspiring, and make us smile — even in the bleakest of times.

The Stella McCartney Shared capsule is now live on McCartney's website.