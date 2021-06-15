Suns out, buns out... horns out? For Stella McCartney, paws and beaks have never been more in style.

Her label's Fall 2021 collection sees the streets of London transformed into a zoo — literally — with kawaii bears and crusty white dogs modeling garments and accessories from the collection. A stark reminder of the world that would exist without overconsumption, "Our Time Has Come," is a battlecry for the high-fashion lovers and sustainable girlies.

Set amongst the backdrop of open flower fields and historic cobblestone streets, the whimsical fantasy feels like it's pulled straight from a childhood novel. Pastel puffer coats and bright teal clutches are slung over the arms of animals roaming free in a comical short film narrated by David Williams.

The British fashion house has also partnered with the Human Society International for this collection, furthering the agenda for a cruelty-free world. Nearly 100 million animals are killed for fur – a number that's devastating to the designer.

"While this campaign is light-hearted, I wanted to address a serious issue: ending the use of fur," McCartney wrote. "Whether it is being sold here in the United Kingdom or farmed globally, barbarism knows no borders and this effort is key to my life's mission of bringing a conscience to the fashion industry."

As longtime environmental activist, McCartney has vowed to never use fur, feathers, or leather, opting instead to use ethically-sourced vegan textiles for the production of its handbags, shoes, and clothing. The brand was raised plant-based since it's inception 20 years ago. The Autumn 2021 collection is the brand's most sustainable to date, with nearly all garments utilizing 80% eco-friendly materials.

Discourse surrounding ethically-made sustainable fashion has been circulating in fashion circles for years. While many brains are just now hopping on the greenwashing train, we have to give props to McCartney for leading the way before environmental issues crept into high fashion's collective consciousness.