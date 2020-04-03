Ever since the fashion industry has been lockdown, a number brands have been launching their own social media projects to keep their fans at home entertained and engaged including Alexander McQueen and Bottega Veneta.

The latest fashion label to take part is Kenzo, with a series of weekly programming scheduled to take place throughout this month on Instagram. #StayHomeWithKenzo will consist of weekly live takeovers including music sets from high-profile DJs, curated playlists from notable artists, tutorial sessions and weekend conversations.

"During this challenging confinement period, KENZO and Creative Director Felipe Oliveira Baptista aim to inspire optimism and creativity, with a weekly series of Instagram live events and content by KENZO's friends and community," the brand said in a statement.

Follow @Kenzo on Instagram to learn more and stay plugged in.