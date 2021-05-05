Leave it Ssense to all of a sudden make me want kids. This morning, the Canadian-based retailer (and fashion crowd pleaser) announced the addition of an entire children's department, and the tiny little models are already dressed better than most people I will ever meet.

The new section caters to newborns all the way to kids aged 14, and includes miniature clothes and accessories by the likes of 1017 ALYX 9SM, Collina Strada, Burberry, Chopova Lowena. Future drops by Balenciaga, Gucci, Rick Owens, Stella McCartney, The Row, Thom Browne and Versace are also coming soon.

"In launching Ssense Kids we are bringing the distinct Ssense point of view to kidswear with our curated yet expansive assortment, exclusive capsules from emerging and established designers and, importantly, celebrating the next generation of young creatives who are undoubtedly changing the way we see the world," said Krishna Nikhil, Ssense's Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer for SSENSE.

This is no doubt great news for all the pandemic babies and celebrity offspring that popped up in the past year, but also for my future child who will absolutely be wearing Moncler Enfant and Acne Studios to school.

The Ssense Kids shop is available now.