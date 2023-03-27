A new season of fashion campaigns all in one place, including ads from Miu Miu, Alaïa, Prada and more. See all of the Spring 2023 campaigns below.

Carolina Herrera Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Carolina Herrera/ Elizaveta Porodina

Dove Cameron is the face of Carolina Herrera's Spring 2023 campaign, shot by Elizaveta Porodina in her signature painterly lens. ”I’m always excited to partner with Elizaveta on continuing to evolve and experiment with her image-making through the lens of our collections,” said creative director Wes Gordon. “To bring in the additional element of featuring my friend Dove made this chapter feel even more unique. I was struck by how the images captured such a different yet powerful side of Dove that we have never seen before.”

Stella McCartney Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Stella McCartney Stella McCartney's new campaign stars next-gen actor and animal lover Madelyn Cline shot at The Gentle Barn animal sanctuary in Santa Clarita, California inspired by ‘Change the History’ – an activist slogan by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara, whose iconic illustrations and punk social statements feature in the collection.

Bally Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Bally/ Harley Weir Bally's Spring 2023 campaign features Creative Director Rhuigi Villaseñor’s debut collection shot by photographer Harley Weir and styled by Emmanuelle Alt. “I wanted to introduce a new visual language to Bally campaigns, a mix of bold sophistication and sensuality to express my modern vision of luxury," Villaseñor said.

Calvin Klein Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Calvin Klein/ Mert and Marcus

After announcing Michael B. Jordan as its newest face earlier this year, Calvin Klein has unveiled the rest of its Spring 2023 campaign cast, which which features a shirtless Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Blackpink's Jennie, Kendall Jenner and FKA Twigs.

Acne Studios Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Acne Studios

Devon Aoki is back! The elusive model, actress and ultimate '90s muse (and half-sibling to Steve Aoki) returns with a new campaign for Swedish label Acne Studios photographed by Carlijn Jacobs wearing key pieces from the brand's Spring 2023 collection.

Fiorucci Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Fiorucci

The Fiorucci Spring 2023 campaign plays on the collection's '70s-inspired mood and was photographed in Milan by Andy Massaccesi. The collection is shown amongst classic Italian furniture from the era in which Fiorucci was founded, illustrating the timeless reference points of this collection specifically, and the Fiorucci aesthetic at large.

Diesel Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Diesel/ Johnny Dufort

For its Spring 2023 campaign, Diesel created a fantasy world called Pleasure Island where "all desires, kinks and indulgences are welcome, whilst all judgmental attitudes are not." There’s a wave pool, a pink limo and a psychedelic roller coaster for all kinds of pleasure-seekers.

Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger/ Gregory Harris

Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2023 Classics Reborn campaign shot by Gregory Harris features the new collection which reinvents all-time prep classics with a cast of rising creative forces. The images reflects the spirit of the Tommy Factory, which defined the brand's collection for Fall 2022, as artists from different scenes are brought together from the worlds of fashion, music and entertainment.

Simkhai Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Simkhai/ Drew Vickers Simkhai's Spring 2023 Campaign stars a cast of models including Mariacarla Boscono, captured by photographer Drew Vickers

Wolford Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Wolford/Richard Phibbs Wolford's Spring 2023 campaign features the legendary singer, performer and fashion icon Grace Jones and will be part of an immersive installation during Milan Fashion Week.

Kate Spade Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Kate Spade Kate Spade's Spring 2023 campaign kicks off its 30th anniversary with a series of short stories like, “It All Started with A Sudden Shower” and “It All Started with A Different Point of View."

Alexander McQueen Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Alexander McQueen/ Jonas Åkerlund

Alexander McQueen's Spring 2023 campaign celebrates strength and individuality with a series of short films in London by Jonas Åkerlund and featuring Sadie Sink, Naomi Campbell, Pom Klementieff, Yseult, METTE and Nyagua. Backdrops include an underground carpark and the dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Ferrari Spring 2023 Campaign Photo courtesy of Ferrari/ Paolo Roversi

Ferrari's Spring 2023 campaign was shot by Paolo Roversi and features models Mariacarla Boscono and Rapha Keijzer.

Etro Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Etro/ Zhong Lin

The Etro Spring 2023 campaign features Marco de Vincenzo's first collection for the brand, which he unveiled on the runway in Milan in September. The visuals were shot in London by Malaysian photographer Zhong Lin and were inspired by the paintings and portraits of the Pre-Raphaelites.

Michael Kors Collection Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Michael Kors/ Inez and Vinoodh

Photographed in Monte Carlo by Inez and Vinoodh, the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2023 campaign features models Mica Argañaraz and Mona Tougaard dressed in the season’s luxe styles and photographed amidst the unique destination’s most iconic vistas. The striking imagery epitomizes the collection’s theme: urban resort.

Marc Jacobs Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/ Tyrone Lebon

Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk star in the Marc Jacobs Spring 2023 campaign photographed by Tyrone Lebon, shot in Los Angeles and styled by Alastair McKimm,

Bottega Veneta Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Bottega Veneta/

The leather jeans and plaids Matthieu Blazy showed for Bottega Veneta's Spring 2023 show take center stage in the brand's new campaign, as does the new Andiamo carryall bag. Kate Moss and a slew of other modes star in the ads, which were shot in Milan, Puglia and Australia.

DKNY Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of DKNY

The DKNY Spring 2023 campaign includes an eclectic cast of talent including Devon Lee Carlson, Annahstasia Enuke, and Cameron Porras, and was shot at some popular NYC spots like the Lemon Ice King of Corona in Queens, the basketball courts of West 4th Street and the skate parks in the Lower East Side.

Benetton Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Benetton

Benetton's colorful Spring 2023 campaign was shot by photographer is Giampaolo Sgura and styled by Jakob K and features top models are Rianne Van Rompaey and Selena Forrest.

Roberto Cavalli Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

The Spring 2023 Roberto Cavalli campaign is captured by the lens of Johnny Dufort and features model Saskia De Brauw who was chosen for her unapologetic energy and undone glamour.

HUGO Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of HUGO HUGO's Spring 2023 campaign, photographed by Stuart Winecoff, features model, actor and skateboarder Evan Mock; singer, actress and dancer Tinashe; and singer and TikTok creator Bella Poarch.

Dion Lee Spring 2023 Campaign Titled Biomimicry, Dion Lee's Spring 2023 campaign explores the brand's visual world through this season's nature and camouflage patterns with a video directed by Copenhagen-based Morph that shifts between surreal digital and physical landscapes. The soundtrack is from techno producers Shacke and DJ G2G.

Proenza Schouler Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of Proenza Schouler/ Davit Giorgadze

Proenza Schouler's Spring 2023 campaign, shot by Davit Giorgadze and styled by Camilla Nickerson, features models Kendall Jenner and Selena Forrest as well as the musician Arca, who opened the brand's show in September for the first time.

Givenchy Spring 2023 Campaign Photos courtesy of Givenchy/ Heji Shin

After walking her first Givenchy show last September (in a double-denim look), Gigi Hadid is making her campaign debut as one of the faces of the brand for Spring 2023, photographed by Heji Shin and styled by Carine Roitfeld, following in the footsteps of her sister Bella who's starred in Givenchy ads before.

GCDS Spring 2023 Campaign

Nicola Peltz Beckham is the new face of GCDS for the brand's Spring 2023 campaign shot by Zhong Lin.

BOSS Spring 2023 Campaign Courtesy of BOSS/ Mikael Jansson

BOSS' "Be Your Own Boss" series continues for Spring 2023 with a new campaign showcasing six talents from various fields sharing their origin stories and how a boss is made including British supermodel Naomi Campbell, Colombian singer Maluma, American supermodel Gigi Hadid and Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini posing with black and white photos of them when they were younger.

SHUSHU/TONG Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: Marili Andre

Shanghai-based womenswear label Shushu/Tong's new campaign shot by Marili Andre and styled by Liu Xiao showcases the brand's feminine against a makeshift living area with pink furniture and decor.

Versace Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot

After first announcing her campaign reveal in her High Low podcast with guest Donatella Versace, Emily Ratajkowski's campaign has been released by the Italian brand, photographed by Mert and Marcus (this is not her first Versace campaign, she's been the face of Versace eyewear before).

Miu Miu Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: Zoë Ghertner

Kendall Jenner is one of the faces of Miu Miu's Spring 2023 campaign alongside Emma Corrin, Quintessa Swindell and more. She wears several looks including a cropped bra top with baggy denim skirt and long gray coat.

Wales Bonner Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: Malick Bodian

Wales Bonner's new campaign shot by model and photographer Malick Bodian in Milan, Italy celebrates Horizon Blues – with the elegant and evocative harmony created by the expression of Afro-Atlantic presences amongst European splendor.

Alaïa Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: Tyrone Lebon

Kaia Gerber is the face of Alaïa's Spring 2023 campaign, photographed in LA by Tyrone Lebon and wearing one of the looks she wore to the Academy Museum Gala last fall.

Prada Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: David Sims