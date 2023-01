A new season of fashion campaigns all in one place, including ads from Miu Miu, Alaïa, Prada and more. See all of the Spring 2023 campaigns below.

Miu Miu Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: Zoë Ghertner

Wales Bonner Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: Malick Bodian

Alaïa Spring 2023 Campaign Photography: Tyrone Lebon