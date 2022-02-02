The start of a new year coincides with all your favorite brands' new campaigns! From Michael Kors' ode to New York with Kendall Jenner to Hunter Schafer reuniting with Prada, this season's fashion ads are back with a vengeance. See below, for all the best Spring 2022 fashion campaigns.

GCDS Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Javier Ruiz

Shot by Javier Ruiz in Madrid, the aquatic-themed campaign is a continuation of the brand's seasonal focus on Spanish collaborators including Rebeca Solana, Emmanuel Yebe, Hernán Cano and Arón Piper, who plays Ander Muñoz in the teen Netflix drama Élite.

Fendi Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Craig McDean

Fendi's Spring campaign, featuring models Vittoria Ceretti, Yilan Hua, Barbara Valente, Rianne Van Rompaey and Anok Yai, is "a celebration of the joyful irreverence and empowered femininity that defined the collection." The images were inspired by fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez's hand-sketched logo, drawing upon the artist’s liberated sensibility and Studio 54 surroundings found in the Fendi archive.

Self-Portrait Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Harley Weir

Bella Hadid is the face of British label Self-Portrait's Spring 2022 campaign. According to the brand, the images document the "different sides" to Hadid’s style and character, and showcase the many facets of the self-portrait woman. "Bella has this incredible purity of spirit and rawness of emotion that speaks to so many people today," said creative director Han Ching. "I really admire how aware and empathetic she is of the world around her, which is so refreshing. It was a real dream to work with her on this campaign, which allowed her to bring to life all the different sides of her character. It was a really special day where she just let herself be free."

Burberry Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot / Chris Rhodes

Burberry's Spring campaign focuses on the power of self-expression and duality, capturing the men's and women's collections from multiple perspectives (juxtaposed studio shot from Mert & Marcus and candid backstage photographs from Chris Rhodes). "I wanted this campaign to make people feel something, free to dream, free to feel youthful and alive again," said creative director Riccardo Tischi. "It is a beautiful dance, a very raw energy that’s powerful and full of life. Like an awakening."

Givenchy Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Heji Shin

Matthew M. Williams' longtime muse Kendall Jenner is once again the face of Givenchy's campaign for Spring 2022. The Kenny bag, named after the model's nickname and a style which made its debut on Jenner at a Met Gala afterparty last year, is front and center this season. Artist Josh Smith's freestyle brushstrokes are painted in the background as many pieces from the collection were done in collaboration with him.

“It was incredible to partner so closely with Josh someone whose electric work and unencumbered perspective I’ve long admired on all aspects of this collection including this campaign," Williams said in a statement. "To me, his artistic vision represents Givenchy’s modern ethos, and I’m grateful that Josh has let me and, now, so many others fully step into and explore his world."

Versace Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid star together in Versace's new campaign, featuring Donatella (with curly hair!) herself. Photographers Mert & Marcus looked to heritage Versace imagery by Richard Avedon for inspiration. The brand emphasized sisterhood, community, friendship as the key pillars of this campaign. “Family is always at the heart of everything I do, which is why I love Bella and Gigi so much," said Donatella. "They perfectly exemplify the strength between sisters, and they share that message to our Versace sisterhood worldwide. I want this campaign to be a warm hug to the global Versace family at the start of 2022!”

Malone Souliers Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Luca Khouri

Creative Director Mary Alice Malone was inspired by the bold colors, sun-kissed hues, shimmering textures of summer. For men, the brand took a more earthy approach to color, while the women's line comes in bright pastel shades, crystalline embellishments and iridescent materials.

Batsheva Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Alexei Hay

Designer Batsheva Hay gets in front of the camera for her namesake brand's Spring campaign, modeling her new collection on the streets of New York City in front of a phone booth.

Miu Miu Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Tyrone Lebon

The low-rise miniskirts and cropped shirts that caused a stir at Miu Miu's Spring 2022 show in Paris are front and center in the brand's accompanying campaign, titled "Basic Instincts." Fronted by The Crown's Emma Corrin and model Hailey Bieber alongside other models, Miu Miu's subversive schoolgirl uniforms take center stage in these portraits shot by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Lotta Volkova.

Alexander McQueen Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Steven Meisel

Alexander McQueen's latest campaign, shot in black and white by Steven Meisel, shows a cast a models including Lara Stone, Anok Yai, Jill Kortleve and Fran Summers all wearing the brand's Spring 2022 collection that was shown last fall in London.

Marrakshi Life Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Nicholas Minucciani

The spring campaign for Marrakshi Life, the artisanal fashion line inspired by traditional Moroccan elements founded by New York photographer Randall Bachner, is a colorful and graphic series of images spotlighting Collection 10 of the Marrakesh-based atelier.

Fendi Men's Spring 2022 Campaign

Fendi's colorful men's show that took place last summer gets the airy treatment for its equally bright campaign shot by Mattia Zoppellaro on the rooftop of the brand's Rome headquarters against cloudy Italian skies with creative direction by artist Nico Vascellari.

Prada Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: David Sims

Hunter Schafer, who showed up to last week's Euphoria premiere in a custom Prada dress, is the star of the brand's new "In the Mood" Spring 2022 campaign (alongside models Selena Forrest and Julia Nobis). This marks Schafer's second campaign for the Italian house after fronting the ads for its Galleria bag last May. Also, according to the brand's press release, emerging image-makers will be invited on set throughout the season to interpret the collection, the campaign and the mood of Prada through photos and videos.

Michael Kors Collection Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Inez and Vinoodh

Michael Kors pays homage to the city of New York for his latest campaign, which stars Kendall Jenner on top of Prospect Tower in East Manhattan, posing against the Tudor City sign with the Chrysler Building and New York City skyline in the background. “When I think about what endures, it’s love — romantic love, but also love for your friends, your family and for your city,” Kors says. “With this campaign, we wanted to bring to life urban romance and the unique juxtaposition of the strength and grit of New York City with the love that it inspires time and again.”

Salvatore Ferragamo Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Hugo Comte

Ferragamo takes us to a Mediterranean summer escape for its Spring 2022 campaign, shot by Hugo Comte. An accompanying video produced by Amalia Ulman and starring actor Amalia Ulman (Moonlight, When They See Us etc.) sees the cast frolicking through an idyllic Italian landscape while spotlighting the brand's signature accessories for the new season, including the Vara designs, Gancini buckles, Tramezza loafers and Studio bags.

Moschino Spring 2022 Campaign Photography: Steven Meisel