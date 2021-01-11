With 2020 finally in the rearview mirror, designers are more hopeful than ever as the start of a new year unfolds. This season's campaigns straddle the line between the novel and familiar, with many brands continuing to work with the same group of creatives and others exploring new territory. From Fendi's intimate portraits shot by Nick Knight to Dior's Baroque-style imagery, the latest ads offer something unique for everyone. We'll continue to update the list as more Spring 2021 fashion campaigns come in.

Fendi Photography: Nick Knight

The pastel hues with pops of saturated reds and blues seen in Fendi's latest campaign are a nod to the color palette used by Creative Director Silvia Venturini Fendi from her Spring 2021 collection. Shot by Nick Knight in his London studio, the imagery evokes an airy scenography compete with floating white curtains and human shadows.

Dior Photography: Elena Kechicheva

After several seasons of relatively minimalist ads with stark white backdrops, Dior's new visual direction first seen for Cruise 2021 continues with these Baroque-style images shot by Elena Kechicheva. The series of tableaux, in which models pose in groups that recall 16th-century Caravaggio paintings, are inspired by the Old Masters complete with dramatic lighting and classical finishing.

Prada Courtesy of Prada

No photographer, at least the human kind, was enlisted for Prada's Spring 2021 campaign. Rather, the brand captured the models, who made their runway debut in September in Co-Creative Director Raf Simons' first show with Miuccia, by having several cameras stationed from various angles as a commentary on the role of technology in the world today.