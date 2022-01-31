This past week, Spotify has been getting a lot of heat over their exclusive deal with Joe Rogan for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Big personalities such as rocker Neil Young, folk artist Joni Mitchell, and most recently Bruce Springsteen have spoken up and threatened to pull their music from the streaming platform in protest. And now reports say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed their “concerns” to Spotify over the spread of COVID-19 misinformation.

According to a spokesperson for the couple — who co-founded Archewell Audio — they first brought the issue up to the company earlier this year. "Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform," an Archewell spokesperson said in a statement. "We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis."

The Sussexes didn’t mention Rogan specifically. But they seem to allude to Young and Mitchell’s actions, adding, "We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”

Spotify has not commented on the pair’s statement.

The Sussexes also have an exclusive, multi-year partnership with the platform​ to produce multiple programs, aside from the shows that they host themselves. And while they’re one of the most influential personalities on Spotify, Rogan’s show still trumps them in popularity.

Many are saying that it’s going to take a lot more for Spotify to change their decision on Rogan, and some people on social media are suggesting that Taylor Swift take a stand because of her huge fanbase.