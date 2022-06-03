It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs & Perfume Genius — "Spitting Off The Edge Of The World"

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are back with their first song in nearly a decade, and it’s a seething, simmering sucker punch that’s a keen reminder of just what made the band so compelling to begin with. Featuring Perfume Genius, it’s a remarkable return.

Abdu Ali — "My Best Friend"

Abdu Ali’s new Baltimore club jam is an ode to Black, queer love. Released in the first week of Pride month, it’s a sweet summer heater.

Cat Power — "You Got The Silver"

Cat Power’s lends her iconic husky vocals to this Rolling Stones cover — yet another entry into her wide back catalogue of cover songs.

Deaton Chris Anthony & BENEE — "Good Buy My Old Life"

Pop weirdos Deaton Chris Anthony and BENEE unite on “Good Buy My Old Life”, an exceptionally strange pop song that takes early-2000s nostalgia and refracts it through a funhouse mirror.

Angel Olsen — "Through The Fires"

“Through The Fires” is the immaculate highlight from Angel Olsen’s new record, Big Time — a scorched country ballad that builds from sweetly-orchestrated minimalism into something bold and breathtaking.

Post Malone & Fleet Foxes — "Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol"

The highlight from Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache is this surprisingly thoughtful Fleet Foxes collab, about Posty’s troubled relationship with booze. It’s ethereal and tragic.

Maggie Rogers — "Want Want"

Maggie Rogers’ new track is crunchy and catchy — a driving, windows-down pop rock track that adds some grit and weirdness to the palette of "That’s Where I Am."

Tove Styrke — "Free"

"Free" is a sultry highlight from Tove Styrke’s new album, HARD — a song about abject desire that’s catchy and atmospheric in equal measure.

Icona Pop & Charli XCX — "I Love It - I Don’t Care 2022 Re-edit"

Icona Pop released a 10th anniversary remix of their iconic Charli XCX collab, “I Love It.” I thought this fucking song was big in Germany, what the fuck are you doing?

Bad Boy Chiller Crew — "Skank All Night"

The BBCC return with “Skank All Night” — a song that basically does what it says on the tin. Simple, but effective!