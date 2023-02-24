Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now
Music

Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

by Shaad D'Souza

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Yaeji — "Done (Let’s Get It)"

Yaeji turns the tricky business of breaking cycles of inherited trauma into this bouncy and bright pop track — a strident call to action built from past hurt.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande — "Die For You - Remix"

On their fourth collaboration together — a remix of a six-year-old song that recently went viral — The Weeknd and Ariana Grande conjure old-school duets, their voices still sounding perfect together.

The Kid LAROI — "I GUESS IT'S LOVE?"

Over a chopped-up soul sample, The Kid Laroi warbles about love, hatred and fickle fame — the usual ingredients of his music, given a timely facelift.

Gorillaz with Bad Bunny — "Tormenta"

Damon Albarn cedes the spotlight to the biggest pop star in the world on this wistful, gorgeously sun-dazed new Gorillaz song.

Halsey — "Die 4 Me"

Halsey's solo version of "Die 4 Me," originally recorded with Future and Post Malone, bristles with all the anger and righteousness that's often animated their work.

Kali Uchis — "Moonlight"

The latest single from Kali Uchis' new album Red Moon In Venus harks back to the sleazy, glamorous funk of Isolation and drips with romance and mystery.

Jayda G — "Circle Back Around"

Jayda G leaves behind sunny, high-vibes house for a moment to dip into this clean, heart-racing new banger, a surefire dancefloor hit.

U.S. Girls — "Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)"

Written from the perspective of an unused tuxedo, "Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)" is playful, hooky and sad in a weirdly existential way.

Rob Grant — "Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon"

The first single from Lana Del Rey’s dad’s debut album, "Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon" is a delicate, gorgeously melodic solo piano meditation produced by Jack Antonoff and Luke Howard.

Monaleo — "Ridgemont Baby"

Monaleo switches things up on "Ridgemont Baby," delving into her upbringing over the iconic sample from Jay-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls." It’s a touching and tough message from the heart.

Photo via YouTube

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Sign Up For The Morning PAPER
Music

Yajaira La Beyaca Pops Off on 'VNK3K'