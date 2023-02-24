Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Yaeji — "Done (Let’s Get It)"

Yaeji turns the tricky business of breaking cycles of inherited trauma into this bouncy and bright pop track — a strident call to action built from past hurt.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande — "Die For You - Remix"

On their fourth collaboration together — a remix of a six-year-old song that recently went viral — The Weeknd and Ariana Grande conjure old-school duets, their voices still sounding perfect together.

The Kid LAROI — "I GUESS IT'S LOVE?"

Over a chopped-up soul sample, The Kid Laroi warbles about love, hatred and fickle fame — the usual ingredients of his music, given a timely facelift.

Gorillaz with Bad Bunny — "Tormenta"

Damon Albarn cedes the spotlight to the biggest pop star in the world on this wistful, gorgeously sun-dazed new Gorillaz song.

Halsey — "Die 4 Me"

Halsey's solo version of "Die 4 Me," originally recorded with Future and Post Malone, bristles with all the anger and righteousness that's often animated their work.

Kali Uchis — "Moonlight"

The latest single from Kali Uchis' new album Red Moon In Venus harks back to the sleazy, glamorous funk of Isolation and drips with romance and mystery.

Jayda G — "Circle Back Around"

Jayda G leaves behind sunny, high-vibes house for a moment to dip into this clean, heart-racing new banger, a surefire dancefloor hit.

U.S. Girls — "Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)"

Written from the perspective of an unused tuxedo, "Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)" is playful, hooky and sad in a weirdly existential way.

Rob Grant — "Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon"

The first single from Lana Del Rey’s dad’s debut album, "Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon" is a delicate, gorgeously melodic solo piano meditation produced by Jack Antonoff and Luke Howard.

Monaleo — "Ridgemont Baby"

Monaleo switches things up on "Ridgemont Baby," delving into her upbringing over the iconic sample from Jay-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls." It’s a touching and tough message from the heart.