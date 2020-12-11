It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. 2020 has proven that, even in the face of hundreds of crises, there's little that can stop artists the world over from releasing hits week-in, week-out. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Troye Sivan with Kacey Musgraves — "Easy (feat. Mark Ronson)"

"Easy" was already a pretty perfect song, but there's no denying the trash-glam of this racing, star-studded remix.

Kid Cudi — "Lovin’ Me (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)"

I'm pretty sure you don't get your verified 'Emo Icon' card until Kid Cudi, pop's undisputed number one emo stan, gives you a co-sign. Welcome, Phoebe Bridgers, to the club!

The Avalanches — "The Divine Chord (feat. MGMT and Johnny Marr)"

On "The Divine Chord," The Avalanches imagine a world in which MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden is a tortured lounge singer and Johnny Marr is in his backing band. A guy can dream!

Madison Beer — "BOYSHIT"

Only Madison Beer could pull off a song so camp, so bratty, and so strangely glamorous as "BOYSHIT." This song continues the mid-2000s revival vibes of "Baby," and that's a very good thing.

Mulatto — "Sex Lies (feat. Lil Baby)"

Most of Mulatto's songs thus far have been raucous and turned up. "Sex Lies" slows things down a little, just enough for Mulatto to show how much range she has.

James Blake — "when the party’s over"

The perfect voice to cover the perfect Billie Eilish song.

Related | The 2020 Pop Girl Gift Guide

Channel Tres — "fuego (feat. Tyler, the Creator)"

Another Channel Tres x Tyler, the Creator collaboration makes a compelling case for a Tyler, the Creator disco record.

Jessy Lanza — "Alexander - Foodman Remix"

A downtempo highlight of Jessy Lanza's All The Time receives an uptempo (and extremely good) remix courtesy of Foodman.

PJ — "Element [Remix feat. Flo Milli]"

Flo Milli is almost too perfect a rapper to join PJ on this remix of the Insecure-featured hit "Element".

Related | Flo Milli Is Here for More Than a Moment

Rostam — "Under Control"

Rostam, formerly of Vampire Weekend, covering The Strokes is an indie dream come true — Rostam sounds beautiful singing one of the band's most beautiful ever melodies.