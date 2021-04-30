It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Trixie Mattel & Orville Peck — "Jackson"

Trixie Mattel and Orville Peck are friends — it makes sense, since they're both country singers and both basically drag queens — and their first official collaboration is great, capitalizing on the camp country they both do so well.

Billie Eilish — "Your Power"

Billie Eilish keeps proving her versatility with each successive single, and "Your Power" is a gut-punch of a first taste of Happier Than Ever.

Hayley Kiyoko — "Found My Friends"

Lesbian Jesus is back! After a brief hiatus, rising star Hayley Kiyoko is back with the first taste of new music in over a year. Does that make this lesbian Easter?

Jessie Ware — "Please"

This song is a little more modern-feeling than much of Jessie Ware's 2020 record What's Your Pleasure, but no way in hell I'm going to say no to more Jessie Ware.

Bladee, Mechatok & Charli XCX — "Drama"

I literally can't stop listening to this song — it's so unbelievably cool, wounded and boastful at the same time. Charli, sign to YEAR0001!

A. G. Cook, Sarah Bonito & Hannah Diamond — "The Darkness (Remix)"

A highlight from A. G. Cook's Apple, "The Darkness" is the kind of track that deserves a superstar remix like this, and this new version with Kero Kero Bonito's Sarah Midori Perry and Hannah Diamond doesn't disappoint.

Faye Webster — "Cheers"

The motorik chug that underscores Faye Webster's new secret love song is addictive and exciting, a fun new twist on her instantly recognizable sound.

Bebe Rexha & Lil Uzi Vert — "Die For A Man"

Are we entering Lil Uzi's pop era? He sounds great on one of his rare pop features, and works surprisingly well with the equally chaotic Bebe Rexha.

Aya Gloomy — "Work World"

Tokyo-based industrial pop star Aya Gloomy has never set a foot wrong, and her new song "Work World" is a weird, intoxicating next step.

DJ Khaled, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby & Lil Baby — "I DID IT"

Like many DJ Khaled songs — and like many DJ Khaled songs from his new album KHALED KHALED — "I DID IT" is pretty silly. But it's also kinda remarkable to hear so many A-list rappers on one track, and really speaks to where the pop charts are at right now.